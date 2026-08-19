Shafaq News- Gaza

Israeli attacks killed at least 16 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, including nine in an airstrike on a municipal police headquarters in Gaza City, according to Palestinian authorities.

مشاهد توثق جانباً من المجزرة الإسرائيلية المروعة بحق الشرطة في غزة. pic.twitter.com/eKOcanp5fD — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) August 19, 2026

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem described the attack as a “new brutal massacre” and accused Israel of escalating its operations despite calls to uphold the ceasefire.

Qassem held the Peace Council responsible for failing to pressure Israel to comply with the agreement, arguing that the latest escalation represented a “test of the council’s ability to manage mediation and negotiations.”

Read more: Hamas backs roadmap for second phase of Trump’s Gaza plan

Since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 11, 2025, Gaza’s Health Ministry has recorded at least 1,262 deaths and 4,168 injuries, along with 808 bodies recovered. The ministry puts the cumulative toll since Oct. 7, 2023, at more than 73,391 killed and 174,280 injured.