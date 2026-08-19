Shafaq News- Babil

Iraq's Interior Ministry said it broke up an international drug-trafficking network and seized five kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in Babil province, south of Baghdad, on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry's General Directorate for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Affairs said the network comprised three foreign nationals, including a woman, and that some of the seized crystal methamphetamine had been concealed inside the body of one of the suspects.

In July, Iraq’s Interior Ministry said authorities had seized 16.8 tons of narcotics since 2023, while courts issued 380 death sentences, 150 life sentences and 190 international arrest warrants in drug trafficking cases.

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