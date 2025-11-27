Babil: Mobile museum launched to promote drug awareness

Shafaq News – Babil

The Directorate of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances in Babil launched a wide-scale awareness campaign on Thursday, targeting shopping malls, markets, and public gathering areas to warn citizens about the health, psychological, and social risks of drug use.

The campaign featured a mobile exhibition displaying various narcotic substances, methods of concealment, and signs of addiction. Specialists provided detailed explanations on the impact of drug use on individuals, families, and society. Awareness brochures were also distributed, including the rapid-response hotline number (911) and warnings highlighting the dangers of drug abuse.

“We continue to carry out these awareness campaigns targeting all segments of society,” said Major Kazem Tu’ma Al-Tufayli of the Narcotics Affairs Directorate in a statement to Shafaq News.

Citizen Muhannad Makki praised the initiative, describing it as extremely useful. “The information was clear, well-organized, and the efforts we saw deserve appreciation,” he told Shafaq News.

According to the Interior Ministry, security forces dismantled 1,201 drug trafficking and distribution networks over the past three years, including 171 international networks.

Official figures also show that Iraq seized 14 tons, 20 kilograms, and 17 grams of narcotics, while courts issued 2,318 rulings in drug-related cases—among them 300 death sentences and 1,147 life sentences. Authorities additionally issued 140 international arrest warrants and carried out 40 cross-border operations targeting drug networks.