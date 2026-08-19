Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s railway passenger traffic fell 22.6% to 192,000 in 2025, while freight volumes dropped 27% to 354,000 tons, the Central Statistical Organization (CSO) said on Wednesday.

Passenger-kilometers also declined 20.4% to 78 million, compared with 98 million in 2024.

Passenger revenue fell 17.9% to 2.224 billion Iraqi dinars ($1.70 million) from 2.708 billion dinars ($2.07 million), while freight revenue dropped 26.3% to 11.307 billion dinars ($8.63 million) from 15.347 billion dinars ($11.72 million).

The number of freight wagons increased 4.5% to 267 from 255, while the average cost of transporting one ton rose 0.9% to 31,941 dinars ($24.38) from 31,643 dinars ($24.16).

Read more: Passenger traffic and freight decline across Iraq railways