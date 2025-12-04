Iran reports 6M+ travelers through Mehran crossing to Iraq

Shafaq News – Ilam

More than six million travelers have passed through Iran’s Mehran border crossing with Iraq since the start of the Iranian year on March 21, Ilam provincial customs director Sohrab Kamari reported.

According to Fars News Agency, Kamari noted on Wednesday that customs teams processed more than 5.36 million Iranian citizens and nearly 1.2 million foreign nationals between March and the end of November.

He described the Mehran crossing, located in Ilam province about 791 kilometers from Tehran, as a main route for pilgrims traveling to Iraq during the Arbaeen season, with this year’s pilgrimage alone accounting for more than three million movements.

On Sunday, Iraq and Iran agreed to speed up work on new facilities at the Mehran–Zurbatiya terminal in Ilam after a joint field inspection by officials from both countries.