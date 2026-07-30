New rail corridor to boost Iran-Iraq trade

Shafaq News- Ilam

Iraq and Iran are planning to link their railway networks through western Iran's Kermanshah Province to create a regional transit corridor connecting Iran to the Gulf, Turkiye, and Europe via Iraq, Iran's state news agency IRNA reported on Thursday, citing Iraq's consul general in Kermanshah.

During a visit to the Mehran border crossing in Iran's Ilam Province, consul Saadoun Al-Saadi met local officials to coordinate cross-border travel and trade between the two countries. He said Kermanshah had been chosen as the main connection point for the proposed railway project, which aims to boost bilateral trade. Although the project faces financial and regional challenges, it continues to receive support from Baghdad and Tehran.

According to Al-Saadi, Iraq is considering opening of a new consular office in Iran's Ilam Province to facilitate economic and cultural ties and improve coordination at the two countries' land border crossings.

Last week, Abbas Khatibi, deputy head of Iran’s Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company, said a planned 263-kilometer railway linking Kermanshah to the Khosravi border crossing would connect with Iraq's rail network through Khanaqin and Baghdad, creating a key transport corridor capable of carrying five million tons of freight and 2.7 million passengers annually.