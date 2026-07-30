Al-Sulaymaniyah landowners demand compensation over investment project

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The arrival of bulldozers and heavy machinery in Kansoura village, accompanied by security forces, has reignited a dispute over farmland and property rights in Al-Sulaymaniyah province on Thursday, with residents accusing authorities of moving ahead with an investment project before resolving ownership and compensation issues.

Ribaz Ali, a resident of Kansoura village, told Shafaq News that villagers were caught off guard when bulldozers and excavators arrived at the site designated for the investment project. "The land belongs to us and to our fathers and grandfathers. We have official contracts and documents proving our ownership," Ali noted, stressing that residents do not oppose investment projects but want them to proceed within the law and according to agreements previously reached with those affected.

Ali pointed to the Kurdistan Region’s Investment Law, which requires reimbursement for landowners whose property is allocated for projects, cautioning that residents are seeking fair compensation because the land remains their main source of income.

The disputed area includes more than 30 homes and dozens of orchards, covering over 200 dunams. The resident also raised concerns over the decision to send bulldozers and Asayish (Kurdistan Region security forces) onto land owned by families holding official documents, warning that such measures could deepen tensions over property rights.

Residents have called on the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to halt the process until ownership disputes are fully addressed and a legal path is established.