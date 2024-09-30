Protest in Al-Sulaymaniyah against violations targeting women's rights defenders

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the 188 Coalition organized a protest in Al-Sulaymaniyah on Monday to denounce the "violations" against activists and lawyers defending women's rights in relation to the proposed amendments to Iraq’s Personal Status Law.

Shahda Bashir, a member of the 188 Coalition, told Shafaq News Agency that "activists and women’s rights defenders in central and southern Iraq face daily pressures and attacks from various groups due to their opposition to the amendments to the Personal Status Law, which many consider a setback for family and women's rights."

Bashir also highlighted that "the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in the federal government has issued instructions preventing professors from objecting to these amendments," calling this move "a blatant violation of freedom of expression and a threat to the broader public rights of Iraqi society."

In response, the 188 Coalition has formed a special committee to defend women’s rights activists facing pressure for their stance against the law's amendment.

The protest saw a large turnout of activists, women’s rights defenders, and representatives from civil organizations, sending a message of solidarity with women facing violations across various parts of Iraq.

The demonstration comes amidst growing controversy over proposed changes to Iraq’s Personal Status Law, which is crucial in defining family and women’s rights, leading the Iraqi government to decide to review all comments through the "Higher Council for Women's Affairs."

Opponents of the amendment argue that it permits child marriages, deprives wives of alimony and custody rights, and shifts the basis for legal rulings to religious texts specific to each sect and denomination in Iraq rather than the current secular laws.

Notably, the 188 coalition has organized protests across Iraq, urging societal and political forces to join them in opposing the amendment, which they see as a threat to the constitution and civil values. It also advocates for legislation that improves Iraqis' economic and social conditions, rather than divisive amendments, and has garnered support from prominent figures concerned about the amendment's impact on Iraq's social fabric.

The "188" Coalition, named after Iraq's Personal Status Law No. 188 of 1959, is a social and civil alliance dedicated to defending civil laws and public freedoms against amendments threatening national unity and promoting sectarianism.