Anti-war protest warns of mass killing, demand ceasefire

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, civil activists in Al-Sulaymaniyah province held a protest to condemn the ongoing war in the region, calling for an immediate ceasefire an end to hostilities.

In a press conference, Bahauddin Bakr, a protest organizer, strongly denounced the violence against civilians in Iran and across the region. “The events we’ve witnessed over the past week reflect nothing but the scale of destruction inflicted on both people and infrastructure. This is a systematic campaign targeting human existence and threatening the security of the entire region,” he said.

Bakr noted that the current conflict is not new, as “its roots go back to October 7. It is part of a broader pattern of conflicts fueled by failed American and Israeli policies,” urging an immediate ceasefire.