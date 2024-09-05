Sulaimani University hosts legal session on amending Personal Status Law

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the College of Law at Sulaimani University held a legal session to discuss amendments to the Personal Status Law, attended by members of Parliament, legal experts, and specialists.

Bukan Abu Bakr, who chaired the session, told Shafaq News Agency that "the amendment of the Personal Status Law is closely linked to vital legal issues. This law holds particular importance due to its direct impact on individuals' lives."

She explained that "the law defines the rights and duties between individuals and affects their lives from birth until death, even extending posthumously in matters such as inheritance."

Abu Bakr emphasized that the law’s influence is not limited to a specific geographical area but also extends to individuals who leave the country and settle abroad, making it a comprehensive and impactful law in various situations.

The amendment of the Personal Status Law has generated significant controversy among the Iraqi public, leading the Iraqi government to decide to review all comments through the "Higher Council for Women's Affairs."

Opponents of the amendment argue that it permits child marriages, deprives wives of alimony and custody rights, and shifts the basis for legal rulings to religious texts specific to each sect and denomination in Iraq rather than the current secular laws.