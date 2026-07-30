Rafidain Bank moves to speed Iraq salary payments

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's state-owned Rafidain Bank on Thursday ordered a number of its branches and departments responsible for salary localization to remain open on Friday and Saturday to complete salary processing and ensure payments are released without delay.

The bank said the extended working hours are intended to speed up procedures for uploading salaries and completing disbursements.

Earlier today, Iraqi Finance Minister Faleh Al-Sari revealed that the country is facing a genuine funding shortfall that is delaying salary payments for public employees, pensioners, and social welfare beneficiaries.