Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq climbed from 12th to joint seventh in the Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) single-season club competition standings, earning 6.333 points from its clubs’ performances in continental tournaments, compared with 11.086 points last season.

Japan led the standings with 9.817 points, followed by the UAE (8.333), Saudi Arabia (8.078), Indonesia (7.500), China (7.222), and Syria (6.900). Iraq shared 6.333 points with Cambodia and Malaysia, which were listed eighth and ninth, respectively.

Iran ranked tenth with 5.444 points, ahead of South Korea (5.283), while Qatar and Lebanon took 12th and 13th place with 5.250 points each, followed by Kuwait (5.100) and Uzbekistan (4.856).