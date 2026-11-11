Shafaq News- Baghdad

FIFA has added the matches of Iraq's Basra International Tournament, branded the Four Nations Tournament, to its official website, meaning the results will count toward the next FIFA world ranking.

Football's world governing body has given the games an importance coefficient of 10, the weighting used for matches played during official international windows.

Hosts Iraq are joined by Iran, Lebanon and Palestine, with all four squads already in Basra ahead of Friday's kickoff. Iraq open their campaign against Lebanon on Nov. 13 at Basra International Stadium, also known as Palm Trunk Stadium.