Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli warplanes struck several southern Lebanese towns on Wednesday while drones circled over the south and Beirut's southern suburbs.

According to Lebanese media, Al-Qantara was hit twice before a third missile struck the town but failed to explode, as warplanes flew at very low altitude over the south and staged mock air raids. Kfar Tebnit was also targeted in an airstrike, and Israeli artillery shelled the area between Zawtar Al-Sharqiya and Mayfadoun.

Shortly after 7:00 a.m., Israeli forces set off a detonation on the edge of Ainatha facing Baraachit and fired machine-gun bursts toward the Al-Khazzan neighborhood of Majdal Zoun. Before dawn, a drone dropped two bombs between Zawtar Al-Sharqiya and Zawtar Al-Gharbiyeh, while flares lit up the skies over Yater and Zebqin overnight.

Israeli forces also released a man from the Moghrabel family whom they had detained earlier while he was driving a diesel tanker to the town of Rmeish, according to the reports.

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Lebanon's Health Ministry reported 4,390 people killed and 12,429 injured between March 2 and November 5, while the conflict has displaced more than one million people.

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