Southern Lebanon: Israeli strikes wound two, hit ambulance

Shafaq News- Beirut

An Israeli drone strike on Tuesday wounded two people in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, before a second attack hit an ambulance team that arrived to rescue them, damaging its vehicle, the country's Health Ministry said.

The ministry condemned Israel's continued targeting of emergency crews as an "unacceptable violation of international humanitarian law and all international norms."

According to Lebanese media outlets, Civil Defense firefighters came under a drone attack while extinguishing a grass fire in Nabatieh, forcing them to withdraw to safety without injuries. Elsewhere in Nabatieh district, Israeli forces carried out a demolition operation in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, where intermittent artillery shelling and machine-gun fire targeted parts of the town.

In Bint Jbeil district, Israeli military vehicles advanced from Hadatha toward the eastern outskirts of Aita al-Jabal amid machine-gun fire before withdrawing toward positions in Hadatha. A drone dropped a stun grenade near Syrian workers on the outskirts of Kafra-Haris, causing no injuries.

Israeli drones were observed over Beirut's southern suburbs.

Meanwhile, local media cited aerial images showing extensive damage from an August 9 Israeli strike on a water facility along the Qasimiya-Ras al-Ain irrigation canal in Mansouri, as well as nearby homes, and warned of potential repercussions for the irrigation network and farmers along the southern coast. The canal is part of one of southern Lebanon's key irrigation projects and relies on water from the lower Litani River basin.

The developments follow three days of US-sponsored Lebanese-Israeli negotiations in Rome last week, during which the two sides exchanged preliminary lists of detainees and missing persons without reaching a final agreement on key territorial issues. Beirut sought the swift release of an initial group of civilian detainees and received a US pledge to provide answers regarding a ceasefire, while the Israeli delegation presented names of Lebanese Jews recorded as missing or killed. A further round is tentatively scheduled for September 1.

Lebanon's Health Ministry put the cumulative toll from the conflict between March 2 and August 9 at 4,335 killed and 12,277 wounded, including women and children.