Israel kills 64 Palestinians in 24h as ‘Justice Caravan’ demands global action

Shafaq News/ At least 64 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza over the past 24 hours, as the Justice Caravan for Palestine, arrived in Brussels demanding international accountability, the Palestinian Information Center reported on Friday.

Israeli jets, drones, and tanks reportedly struck multiple locations. The deadliest hit a food distribution center in Sudaniya, northwest of Gaza City, with six bodies taken to al-Shifa Hospital. Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat reported 13 civilians killed and over 200 injured following a strike near the Netzarim corridor, another aid zone.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that attacks on aid sites since January have killed 245 Palestinians and wounded more than 2,150.

Since the war began on October 7, 2023, Israeli operations have killed 55,207 Palestinians and injured over 127,821, according to the Health Ministry. The latest offensive, launched March 18, 2025, accounts for 4,924 deaths and 15,780 injuries.

عاجل | جنود الاحتلال ينسفون بالمتفجرات عدداً من المباني السكنية في منطقة السطر الغربي بمدينة خانيونس. pic.twitter.com/syQqutRvVI — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) June 13, 2025

Meanwhile, the Justice Caravan for Palestine—a convoy of activists, human rights advocates, medical professionals, and students from Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, and Egypt—staged a protest outside the European Parliament to draw global attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Calling for an immediate end to the Israeli blockade, the group also denounced Israel’s treatment of Palestinian prisoners, citing torture, arbitrary detention, and medical neglect.

The convoy began in The Hague and will pass through Paris on June 13, Strasbourg on June 16, and end in Geneva on June 17 with a rally at the UN Organizers are calling for an end to abuse and demanding global accountability.