Eid al-Adha bloodshed: Israel kills 34 Palestinians in Gaza

Shafaq News/ At least 34 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, as military operations extended into the second day of Eid al-Adha, Arab media reported.

The deadliest strike reportedly hit the al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, where displaced civilians were sheltering. Medical staff at Nasser Medical Complex confirmed 13 deaths and over 40 injuries from early morning shelling.

Five more Palestinians were killed near a humanitarian aid center west of Rafah. Witnesses said Israeli forces opened fire on crowds waiting for food. Another strike on a home near Gaza City’s al-Shifa Medical Complex killed one and wounded several others. Artillery also pounded Beit Lahiya in the north.

Gaza’s Government Media Office reported that Israeli forces have shot and killed at least 110 Palestinians at American-supported food distribution sites since the war began. Another 583 have been injured, and nine remain missing.

Residential areas reportedly continued to be demolished across northern and southern Gaza, including parts of eastern Jabalia and neighborhoods near Khan Younis.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that the total number of casualties from Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023, has reached 54,677 deaths and 125,530 injuries. Since March 18 alone, at least 4,402 people have been killed and 13,489 wounded.