Israel strikes Gaza as Palestinian factions unite in Cairo

Shafaq News – Gaza / Cairo

Israeli forces intensified their bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Friday, carrying out air and artillery strikes on Gaza City, Khan Younis, and central areas, which resulted in casualties, damaged critical infrastructure, and destroyed residential buildings.

In Khan Younis, warplanes targeted residential blocks in Hamad City and Block G, while explosive-laden robotic devices demolished homes in central and northern districts. In the Asda’ area, northwest of the city, health sources, cited by Palestinian media, reported one fatality, and strikes on municipal crews repairing sewage lines caused flooding at the Nasser Medical Complex.

Central Gaza came under sustained shelling, with strikes hitting Block 12, the northern section of al-Bureij camp, and the Wadi Gaza Bridge area. Al-Awda Hospital said one person was killed and three were wounded in the past 24 hours. In Deir al-Balah, two people were reported killed and several were injured while attempting to collect aid near the Kussufim crossing point.

In Gaza City, Israeli forces destroyed homes in al-Zaytoun under intense shelling, while repeated strikes in al-Rimal killed two people and injured others near the Communications Junction.

According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least 61,776 Palestinians have been killed and more than 154,906 wounded since the outbreak of the war on October 7, 2023.

مياه الصرف الصحي تغمر مجمع ناصر الطبي في خانيونس، جراء الاستهداف المتواصل للبنية التحتية من قِبل الاحتلال، واستهداف طواقم البلدية أثناء محاولتها إصلاحها. pic.twitter.com/ud1tMaryrC — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) August 15, 2025

Factions meet in Cairo

Seven Palestinian factions—including Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine—held talks in Cairo, urging an immediate cessation of Israeli military operations, the lifting of the blockade, and unrestricted humanitarian access. In a joint statement, they condemned Israel’s withdrawal from Doha negotiations, warning against what they described as reoccupation plans that could lead to forced displacement.

The factions also called for a unified national strategy to counter settlement expansion, land confiscation, and perceived threats to the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Tensions over Marwan Barghouti

In Israel, tensions rose in prisons after far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir entered the isolation wing of Ganot Prison and threatened senior Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti, reportedly telling him, “We will erase you.”

Barghouti’s family said he appeared gaunt and exhausted, accusing Israeli authorities of pursuing what they termed a “slow execution” policy. His lawyer demanded assurances for his safety, while several Palestinian leaders denounced Ben Gvir’s actions as political intimidation.

Barghouti, a prominent Fatah figure imprisoned since 2002, is serving five life sentences plus 40 years for his role in attacks during the second intifada. Despite long-term isolation, he remains an influential figure within the Palestinian prisoners’ movement and “a symbol of resistance for many Palestinians.”