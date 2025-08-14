Israel’s Smotrich vows to block Palestinian state

Shafaq News – Middle East

On Thursday, Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced plans to advance the construction of more than 3,000 housing units in the long-frozen E1 settlement project in the occupied West Bank, declaring the move would “bury the idea of a Palestinian state.”

The E1 area, located between Jerusalem and the Maale Adumim settlement, has been at the centre of international opposition for decades due to its strategic position. Developing it would effectively sever the West Bank from occupied East Jerusalem, preventing a contiguous Palestinian urban area linking Ramallah, East Jerusalem, and Bethlehem.

Smotrich claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump had agreed to revive the project, though neither leader has confirmed this.

“After decades of international pressure and freezes, we are breaking conventions and connecting Maale Adumim to Jerusalem,” he declared at a news conference alongside Yesha Council Chairman Israel Ganz and Maale Adumim Mayor Guy Yifrach. “This is Zionism at its best — building, settling and strengthening our sovereignty in the Land of Israel.”

He added that “there will be no state to recognize,” in response to announcements by several countries, including the UK and France, that they plan to recognize a Palestinian state later this year.

The Palestinian National Council condemned the approval of Smotrich’s E1 plan, warning that the project violates international law and UN resolutions, forms part of a de facto annexation policy.

Qatar and Jordan also issued strong condemnations of recent Israeli statements concerning the occupied West Bank.

Statement | Qatar Condemns Israeli Finance Minister’s Approval of Settlement Plans Separating East Jerusalem from the Occupied West Bank#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/5BRIC3didA — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) August 14, 2025