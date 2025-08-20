Israel gives final approval for E1 settlement project

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israel has granted final approval for the long-stalled E1 settlement project in the occupied West Bank, Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Wednesday.

The E1 area, located between Jerusalem and the Maale Adumim settlement, has been at the center of international opposition for decades due to its strategic position. Developing it would effectively sever the West Bank from occupied East Jerusalem, preventing a contiguous Palestinian urban area linking Ramallah, East Jerusalem, and Bethlehem.

According to the report, the plan authorizes construction of roughly 3,400 housing units in East Jerusalem, adjacent to Maale Adumim, while a separate project in Asahael near the southern hills of al-Khalil clears 342 units with accompanying infrastructure and public facilities.

The approval came days after far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced fresh settlement moves under the E1 scheme at a press conference with Yesha Council Chairman Israel Ganz and Maale Adumim Mayor Guy Yifrach, declaring, “After decades of international pressure and freezes, we are breaking conventions and connecting Maale Adumim to Jerusalem. This is Zionism at its best — building, settling, and strengthening our sovereignty in the Land of Israel.”