Israeli airstrikes kill civilians, bomb kills Israeli soldiers

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Israeli air raids struck several locations across Gaza, including the coastal Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis.

Five people were killed and others injured when a tent sheltering displaced families near Street 5 was hit. Additional strikes targeted the Asdaa area, causing further casualties.

In northern Gaza, Israeli warplanes launched heavy bombardments on Beit Lahia, while ground forces reportedly demolished residential homes in northeast Khan Younis.

عاجل| جيش الاحتلال ينسف منازل سكنية شمال شرقي خان يونس جنوبي قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/JCXC3ocDEQ — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) June 6, 2025

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that the total number of casualties from Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023, has reached 54,677 deaths and 125,530 injuries. Since March 18 alone, at least 4,402 people have been killed and 13,489 wounded.

On the Israeli side, the army confirmed that four soldiers were killed and five others wounded in Khan Younis after an explosive device triggered a building collapse during a clearance operation. Army Spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin revealed that the incident occurred around 6 a.m., adding that one of the wounded soldiers remains in serious condition.

According to Israeli military sources, 866 soldiers and officers have been killed since the start of the war, including eight in the past week.

Moreover, Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said it shelled Israeli troop gatherings near the Canada Hall area south of Khan Younis with mortar fire. Islamic Jihad’s Al-Quds Brigades also reported detonating two explosive devices targeting Israeli military vehicles in the same area.