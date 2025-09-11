Israel kills 16 Palestinians in Gaza while raids escalate in West Bank

Shafaq News – Gaza / Ramallah

At least 16 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since dawn, Palestinian media reported on Thursday, citing medical sources.

The Palestinian Information Center said strikes targeted several areas, including Gaza City, Deir al-Balah, and Khan Younis.

#صورة| الاحتلال يدمر برج المشهراوي في حي النصر غرب مدينة غزة بعد قصفه بعدة صواريخ. pic.twitter.com/efcFD5vgxE — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) September 11, 2025

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini warned that more than 2,000 people have died while trying to access food aid, many of them near distribution points reportedly run by mercenaries, including anti-Muslim groups. He urged immediate, large-scale humanitarian access to address the famine that has killed 404 Palestinians, including 141 children, since the war began.

“At least 2,000 desperate and hungry people have been killed while seeking food aid. The vast majority were killed near sites of the so called “Gaza humanitarian foundation”.This deadly mechanism is manned by mercenaries including anti-Muslim gangsters, according to the @‌BBC… pic.twitter.com/6oBhAqLkMX — UNRWA (@UNRWA) September 11, 2025

Amnesty International condemned a new Israeli evacuation order for Gaza City, describing it as “cruel and unlawful.” The group argued that the directive forces civilians into overcrowded shelters or camps under constant bombardment and constitutes “war crimes.”

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s offensive has killed 64,656 Palestinians and injured more than 163,500, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

لحظة قصف الاحتلال لمنزل في مخيم الشاطئ غرب مدينة غزة قبل قليل. pic.twitter.com/pJpRC85wEm — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) September 11, 2025

In the West Bank and East Jerusalem, Israeli forces carried out pre-dawn raids across Tulkarm, Salfit, Ramallah, al-Khalil, Jenin, and Jerusalem, arresting dozens. Settlers also vandalized homes and painted racist graffiti in Atara, north of Ramallah, while torching two Palestinian vehicles overnight in Bethlehem’s al-Maniya village.

More than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed and thousands detained across the West Bank since hostilities started.