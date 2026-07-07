Israeli drones, artillery target southern Lebanon towns

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli forces carried out new military operations in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, Lebanese media reported, as warplanes flew at low altitude over Baalbek and drones hovered over Beirut’s southern suburbs.

In the Bint Jbeil district, Israeli drones dropped four stun grenades on Haddatha, while artillery shelling targeted Beit Yahoun alongside a detonation in Kounine. In southern Lebanon’s western sector, Israeli military patrols opened heavy fire toward roadsides and nearby wooded areas.

Despite a US-mediated security framework announced on June 26, which provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal in exchange for broader Lebanese Army deployment and the disarmament of armed groups, Israeli military operations have continued daily across the south.

On Monday, a drone strike on a vehicle in Nabatieh Al-Fawqa killed four people —a school principal, her mother, a foreign domestic worker, and a Syrian worker— raising the death toll since the war began on March 2 to 4,319 killed and 12,203 wounded, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. The Israeli military alleged that the four were “suspects” approaching what it described as a security zone in southern Lebanon, claiming they “posed a threat” to its forces.

Read more: South Lebanon framework: What we know so far