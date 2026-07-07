Kirkuk records roughly 10 river drowning deaths this summer

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Eight people drowned and authorities rescued six others since the start of the summer in the Litter Zab River and the Tigris River in northern and western Kirkuk province, sources told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Such incidents occur every year because people swim in areas with strong currents and varying water depths. River police and civil defense teams continue to monitor locations that attract large numbers of visitors and respond rapidly to reports of drowning. The sources urged residents to avoid swimming in undesignated areas, particularly those with powerful currents or unknown depths, and to follow safety measures.

Rescue diver Abbas Ahmed told Shafaq News that search operations face major challenges because of murky water and strong currents, which reduce visibility and make it more difficult to locate drowning victims. “Some recovery operations take hours or even days, as bodies can be carried long distances by river currents or become trapped in mud and sediment on the riverbed, requiring experienced divers and extensive efforts.”