Official ceremony begins to receive Khamenei's body in Najaf

Shafaq News- Najaf

The official reception ceremony for the body of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei began at Najaf International Airport on Tuesday evening, with the participation of senior Iraqi and Iranian officials.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and the accompanying Iranian delegation attended the ceremony, alongside Iraqi political, religious, tribal, and public representatives.

The reception was also attended by senior leaders of the Coordination Framework, a coalition of predominantly Shiite political parties, including former Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki, Badr Organization Secretary-General Hadi Al-Amiri, Asaib Ahl al-Haq Secretary-General Qais Al-Khazali, Hikma Movement leader Ammar Al-Hakim, and Taqaddum Party leader Mohammed Al-Halbousi, as well as other political figures.

An official ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday morning, followed by a funeral procession later the same day in Karbala. The body is set to return to Iran on July 9 for burial in the northeastern city of Mashhad.