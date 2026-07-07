Iraqi oil minister calls for stronger anti-corruption measures

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Oil Minister Bassem Al-Abadi urged on Tuesday stronger efforts to address challenges in the oil sector and combat corruption, stating that the next phase will focus on reviewing and improving performance.

Speaking during an expanded meeting with the ministry's deputy ministers and directors of the financial, oversight, legal, and contracts departments, Al-Abadi said it was essential to "review the current course, develop solutions to address challenges, and eliminate corruption."

He stressed that public funds are "a red line", adding that all employees must work to protect public money and prevent its misuse. "The government has opened a strong front against corruption.”

Earlier, the Iraqi government established a wide anti-corruption campaign, the Dawn Crackdown, which led in its first phase to the arrest of about 67 officials, lawmakers, and businessmen.

Read more: Iraq detains 47 officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far