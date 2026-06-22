Iraq recovers millions in assets in oil ministry corruption case

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Investigators have seized additional cash, properties, vehicles, and gold linked to a corruption case involving detained Oil Ministry official Adnan al-Jumaili, a judge at Iraq's Central Criminal Court for Combating Corruption noted on Monday.

In a statement, the investigating judge said ongoing efforts to trace proceeds allegedly generated through waste and irregularities in projects connected to the suspect and other parties have increased the total value of seized funds to $10M and 31B Iraqi dinars (about $23.7M).

The judge also stated that court-led operations on Sunday resulted in the seizure of nearly 20 billion Iraqi dinars (about $15.3M) hidden on a farm, as well as the interception of an attempt to smuggle 5B dinars (about $3.8M) in one of Iraq's provinces.

“The legal measures also included the seizure and freezing of 70 properties, 21 modern vehicles, and approximately three kilograms of gold jewelry.”

Last month, a source told Shafaq News that a special security force arrested Adnan Hamed Hamoud, the Oil Ministry's deputy minister for refining affairs and former director general of the North Refineries Company and Baiji Refinery, on corruption-related charges.