Iraq signs Hamrin oil field development deal with US firm

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s state-owned North Oil Company (NOC) signed a contract on Thursday with US-based HKN Energy to develop the Hamrin oil field spanning Kirkuk and Saladin provinces, with peak crude production projected at 140,000 barrels.

Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair Al-Abadi said the agreement supports the government’s strategy to maximize investment in the country’s oil and gas resources, meet domestic energy demand, and increase exports, noting that the project is also expected to produce 40 million cubic feet of associated gas per day (MMcf/d), which will supply the field’s operational needs, while surplus volumes will be reinjected to maintain reservoir pressure instead of being flared.

Al-Abadi also stressed the government’s efforts to attract major international energy companies, particularly from the United States and Europe, under internationally recognized standards. The project, he added, would generate jobs for Iraqi workers and create opportunities for local companies.

“The Ministry will provide support to the company, and signing the contract is a message to all international companies that the domestic investment environment is an attractive environment for investment.”

Hamrin is one of northern Iraq’s largest undeveloped oil fields. The Oil Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with HKN Energy in mid-2025 to develop the field, initially targeting production of about 60,000 barrels per day while capturing associated gas for power generation.