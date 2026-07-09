Iraqi lawmakers back appointment demands of 600 engineers

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The National Approach parliamentary bloc expressed on Thursday full support for the appointment demands of the "600 Engineers," stating that thousands of vacant public sector positions could accommodate their recruitment and pledging to pursue the issue in parliament.

Speaking at a press conference in the Iraqi parliament, lawmaker Saad al-Awadi said the bloc supports the engineers' "legitimate demands" as they continue peaceful sit-ins calling for government jobs.

Official correspondence indicates that the Federal Public Service Council has thousands of vacant engineering positions within the state's staffing structure, he said, noting that the number of engineers seeking appointment is limited to 600, making it possible to resolve the issue in a practical and equitable manner.

“The official communications also grant the group priority for appointment when engineering positions become available.”

The lawmaker vowed that the bloc would continue following the issue inside parliament and work to secure the financial allocations needed to appoint the engineers through the federal budget.

He also called on the Ministry of Finance and relevant government bodies to expedite the provision of the required funding, stressing that parliamentary oversight efforts would continue until the appointment file of the "600 Engineers" is resolved.