Israel warns US of alleged Iranian assassination plot targeting Trump

Shafaq News- Washington

Israel has shared intelligence with the United States indicating that Iran is preparing a new plot to assassinate US President Donald Trump, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The report did not specify when or through which channel the intelligence was passed to Washington, nor did it disclose further details about the alleged plot.

According to the newspaper, calls for Trump's assassination resurfaced during funeral ceremonies for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

Trump has survived several assassination attempts or alleged plots over the past two years. He was wounded in the ear during a shooting at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024, while another suspected attempt was foiled at his golf club in Florida on Sept. 15, 2024.

Most recently, US Secret Service agents arrested a suspect before an armed attack could target the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on April 25, an event attended by Trump and senior members of his administration.