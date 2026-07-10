Iraq arrests three grain silo employees over farmer extortion

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity arrested on Friday three employees at a state-run grain silo in Maysan province on charges of forcing wheat farmers to pay illegal fees despite the government covering the cost of unloading services.

The suspects include the head and two members of a committee responsible for overseeing loading, unloading and cleaning operations at the Amarah Grain Silo, which is operated by the State Company for Grain Trading.

The commission said investigators detained the suspects under Article 340 of Iraq's Penal Code, which covers public officials accused of causing deliberate harm to state funds or interests.

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