Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli airstrikes killed two Lebanese people, targeting areas in Nabatieh district, southern Lebanon, Lebanese media reported on Friday.

The strikes hit Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Kfar Roummane, Choukin, Qaaqaaiyet al-Jisr, and Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh.

Israeli military spokesperson said the army carried out more than 20 strikes across Lebanon over the past week to remove “threats,” claiming that more than 10 Hezbollah fighters were killed during the operations.

تعرّفوا على أبرز نشاطات قوات جيش الدفاع خلال الأسبوع الأخير! أكثر من 20 غارة لإزالة التهديدات في جنوب لبنان، القضاء على أكثر من 10 مخربين في قطاع غزة، واعتقال نحو 70 مطلوبًا في يهودا والسامرةالتفاصيل والمعطيات الكاملة ⬇️ https://t.co/7LSjVOYs5V — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) July 10, 2026

Since March 2, Israeli operations in Lebanon have killed 4,321 people and wounded 12,204 others, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese presidency said President Joseph Aoun discussed developments in the south with Lebanese Army Commander Rodolph Haykal “amid continued Israeli agressions on several villages and towns.”

The presidency added that the meeting also addressed preparations to implement the provisions of the framework agreement concerning designated trial areas, where the Lebanese Army is expected to deploy alongside an Israeli withdrawal from those areas.