Tribes back Iraq anti-corruption crackdown

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Tribal delegations from several Iraqi provinces declared support on Friday for Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s campaign against financial corruption, adding to public backing for a crackdown that has targeted lawmakers, officials, and business figures.

The delegations met at the guesthouse of Sheikh Naif Rashid Abu Zayyan, a prominent Al-Anbar figure, to announce support for Al-Zaidi’s government and the judiciary in pursuing corruption cases, Shafaq News correspondent reported. Participants urged the government to continue holding suspects accountable, protect public funds, and keep the campaign away from political pressure or partisan considerations.

The Leading Tribal Councils in Al-Diwaniyah, Karbala, Babil, and Dhi Qar have also declared support for Al-Zaidi’s campaign and called for a tougher line against corruption across state institutions.

On June 28, Iraq launched Operation “Dawn Crackdown” under Al-Zaidi’s direction. A security source told Shafaq News the campaign led to more than 67 arrests in its first 24 hours, while informed sources said its initial phase was expected to target more than 200 suspects.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far