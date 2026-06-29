Coordination Framework calls for broad participation in Khamenei’s funeral in Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Coordination Framework (CF) on Monday urged its supporters to participate widely in the “funeral procession” of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Iraq.

The CF, in a statement, also expressed support for the government's and judiciary's efforts to restore confidence in the political process, stressing the need to sustain anti-corruption measures, remove corrupt and negligent officials from state institutions, and prevent the waste of public funds.

On Sunday, Iraqi authorities launched an arrest campaign, “Dawn Crackdown”, targeting political officials, lawmakers, and businessmen as part of a broader anti-corruption drive. During a Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi described the operation as the "first phase" of wider efforts to recover public funds and instructed oversight bodies to receive reports of corruption and administrative misconduct in state institutions.