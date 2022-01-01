Iran's Supreme Leader to Iraqis: follow up the U.S. withdrawal intelligently

Category: World

Date: 2022-01-01T12:17:08+0000

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, called on Iraqis to follow up the exit of U.S. forces and their advisory role in Iraq "intelligently." During his meeting with the family of the Commander of the Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani, Khamenei said, "dear Soleimani was and still the most patriotic and questionable figure in Iran and the Islamic world," describing the anniversary of his assassination as a "national and international event." "The killers of Soleimani like Trump (the former U.S. president) and those with him will end in the dustbin of history after being punished for the crime they committed." He said. He continued, "With the grace of martyr Soleimani's blood, the Americans in Iraq today are pretending to withdraw and talking about an advisory role, and the Iraqis must follow the matter intelligently." Soleimani, head of an elite overseas unit of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was killed along with Iraqi leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on January 3, 2020, in a U.S. drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport. Washington had accused Soleimani of masterminding attacks by Iranian-aligned "militias" on U.S. forces in the region. His killing took U.S.-Iranian hostilities into uncharted waters and stoked concern about a major conflagration.

related

Khamenei: Muslim unity is not a tactic, it is a duty

Date: 2021-10-24 14:01:40