Tribes in Iraq withdraw protection from corruption suspects

Shafaq News- Al-Diwaniyah/ Karbala

Tribal leaders, sheikhs, and notables from Al-Diwaniyah and Karbala on Monday expressed full support for the Iraqi government's Dawn Crackdown anti-corruption campaign, declaring they would withdraw all tribal and community protection from anyone implicated in the theft of public funds or wanted by the judiciary.

"The steps taken by the government under the prime minister to pursue the heads of corruption represent an important beginning in state-building and restoring citizens,” tribal Sheikh in Al-Diwaniyah, Nabil Hussein al-Amer, told Shafaq News, adding that recovered funds should be directed toward service and investment projects.

Karbala's tribal leadership also declared the lifting of tribal and community cover from any accused or wanted by the judiciary, “our guesthouses will never be shelter for those who plundered Iraq's wealth."

Earlier, Babil and Dhi Qar’s Central Council of Sheikhs and Notables backed Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's campaign on Sunday and called for an uncompromising approach against corrupt figures across state institutions.

Launched on June 28 under al-Zaidi's direction, the nationwide Dawn Crackdown anti-corruption campaign has produced more than 67 arrests in its first 24 hours, according to a security source who spoke to Shafaq News. Security forces sealed entrances to Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, which houses parliament, government headquarters, and diplomatic missions, and raided the residences of lawmakers, politicians, and businessmen on charges including illicit gain and misuse of public funds.

Informed sources said the initial phase is expected to target more than 200 current and former officials, politicians, business owners, and other suspects.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far