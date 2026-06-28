Babil tribes support PM's Al-Zaidi anti-corruption campaign

Shafaq News- Babil

The Leading Tribal Council in Babil province on Sunday backed Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s anti-corruption campaign, urging a tougher stance against corruption across state institutions.

In a statement, the council also praised Iraqi security forces for arresting several individuals accused of embezzlement and bribery involving large sums of public funds.

Earlier today, Iraqi security forces, under Al-Zaidi’s directive, carried out a wide-ranging anti-corruption operation, detaining 47 officials, politicians, businessmen, and members of parliament. Informed sources told Shafaq News that the drive is expected to continue, with a second phase likely to target additional senior figures.

Read more: Iraq detains 47 officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far