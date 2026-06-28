Iraq names 45+ suspects in anti-corruption crackdown

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's state news agency (INA) on Sunday identified senior politicians, lawmakers, and officials detained in a sweeping anti-corruption operation that has become the country's largest crackdown on alleged graft in years.

The agency said 47 suspects had been arrested, including the head of the al-Azm Alliance and lawmaker Muthanna al-Samarrai, alongside several sitting members of parliament, former lawmakers, and senior government officials.

Those named include lawmakers Ziad al-Janabi, Bahaa al-Nouri, Mohammed al-Karbouli, Alia Nassif, Mohammed Jamil al-Miyahi, Hassan al-Khafaji, Abdulrahman al-Luwaizi, Mudhar al-Karawi, Hind al-Abbasi, Mohammed Farman al-Jubouri, and Bushra al-Qaisi, as well as former lawmaker Mohammed al-Sayhoud. The list also includes Deputy Oil Minister for Distribution Ali Maarij and Ibrahim al-Sumaidaie.

Earlier today, Iraq's Federal Integrity Commission said it had begun executing judicial arrest warrants against suspects accused of misusing public funds, describing the operation as the result of coordination between judicial, executive, and legislative authorities.

The arrests follow raids across Baghdad, including around the fortified Green Zone, as authorities expand investigations into alleged corruption, illicit enrichment, and misuse of public funds. Informed sources told Shafaq News the operation is expected to continue, with a second phase likely to target more senior figures.

Read more: Iraq anti-corruption drive nets 43 suspects