Turkiye removes Syrian Samir Ousso from wanted list

Shafaq News- Ankara

Turkish authorities on Friday removed the name of Brigadier General Samir Ousso, known as Sipan Hamo, Syria's assistant defense minister for the eastern region, from their wanted list, according to the Turkish daily Cumhuriyet, amid the process of integrating the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into Syrian state institutions.

Hamo's name had been listed on the "red list" of the Turkish Interior Ministry over accusations by Ankara that he was linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK/KCK), an armed group Turkiye designates as terrorist. A financial reward of up to 20 million Turkish lira had been offered for information leading to his arrest.

The removal followed Hamo's appointment on March 10 as assistant defense minister for the eastern region, part of the military arrangements tied to the agreement to merge the SDF with Syrian state institutions. He is considered a prominent former commander in the People's Protection Units (YPG) and the SDF whose name featured in military operations against ISIS in northeastern Syria before he moved to an official position within the structure of the Syrian Defense Ministry.

The name of SDF commander Mazloum Abdi remains on Turkiye's wanted lists, according to Cumhuriyet.

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