MPs convicted of corruption lose police protection in Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Acting Interior Minister Hussein Al-Awadi on Monday ordered the withdrawal of security personnel assigned to lawmakers convicted of financial corruption, a ministry source told Shafaq News.

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi launched on June 28 the broad anti-corruption campaign Dawn Crackdown targeting MPs and government figures implicated in financial misconduct. The operation led to the detention of at least 210 officials, employees, and business figures across Iraq, according to a Shafaq News review.

Read more: Corruption arrests in Iraq pass 210 under PM al-Zaidi