Green Zone reopened in Baghdad after anti-corruption campaign

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi security forces reopened Baghdad's Green Zone on Monday after temporarily closing it during the Dawn Crackdown security operation that resulted in a series of arrests in corruption cases.

Shafaq News correspondent said authorities lifted restrictions at the Green Zone's entrances after completing security measures. The area had been closed since Sunday dawn, with access limited to security badge holders and intensified inspections imposed on all incoming and outgoing vehicles.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far