Iraq seizes $4M near Saladin-Diyala checkpoint

Shafaq News- Saladin

Iraqi security forces caught $4 million inside a vehicle at a checkpoint between Saladin and Diyala on Tuesday, a security source told Shafaq News.

The security forces also arrested the driver and opened an investigation into the source and destination of the cash.

Iraqi authorities continue a wider anti-corruption campaign targeting public funds, illicit gain, and suspected money smuggling. Government spokesperson Haider Al-Aboudi declared on Monday that arrest warrants had led to the detention of 21 suspects in Operation “Dawn Crackdown,” adding that investigations had uncovered a network accused of manipulating public funds.

A source told Shafaq News that the number of those arrested during the operation reached 67.

Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi had also told a cabinet session that the campaign was a “first stage” in the government’s anti-corruption file, pledging to continue efforts to recover public money and tasking oversight bodies with receiving reports on corruption or negligence in government performance.

Read more: Iraq detains 47 officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far