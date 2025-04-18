"Political money": Iraq's Victory Alliance warns of unfair elections

Shafaq News/ The results of the election will likely favor traditional political blocs with access to "political money,” Iraq’s Victory Alliance (Al-Nasr), led by former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, warned on Friday.

Alliance spokesman Aqil al-Rudaini told Shafaq News that the group remains allied with the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma) under the "Alliance of National State Forces " and is holding talks with both established and emerging parties to explore a "new approach" for the vote scheduled on November 11, 2025.

“There are now 60 registered coalitions out of 320 parties officially recognized by the electoral commission,” he revealed, adding that the ongoing voter registry updates suggest participation may surpass that of the last election despite the continued boycott by al-Sadr’s Shiite Patriotic Movement (PSM).

Al-Rudaini also warned that long-standing political forces remain active and are backing new or rebranded groups in an effort to retain influence. “Despite Victory’s popular base, elections are tilting toward those who possess financial resources and can buy votes,” he said.

He stressed that Victory Alliance "has stayed away from such practices," adding that it “has not touched public funds, does not engage in political money, and lacks the financial investments other parties rely on.”

Iraq’s electoral commission began updating voter rolls last month, a process expected to last one month. Nearly 30 million Iraqis are eligible to vote in the next parliamentary elections, according to Commission Spokesperson Jumana al-Ghalai.

In January, Iraq’s parliament approved an extension of the current Board of Commissioners overseeing the Independent High Electoral Commission, following a court ruling allowing their mandate to continue for two additional years.