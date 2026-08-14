INSS arrests police officer in Diyala

Shafaq News- Baqubah/ Jalawla

Iraq's National Security Service (INSS) arrested a Federal Police officer and seized a warehouse and several vehicles loaded with banned materials and medicines during two operations in Diyala, a province in eastern Iraq bordering Iran.

A security source told Shafaq News on Friday that the INSS detachments carried out an operation in Baqubah, the provincial capital, and detained a lieutenant in the Federal Police accused of smuggling banned materials and medicines and was arrested after more than a month of surveillance.

A second team then traced the case to a warehouse in the town of Jalawla, used to unload smuggled goods and transfer them between vehicles. Inside, the force found several vehicles loaded with banned materials and medicines prepared for smuggling.

Legal procedures have been taken against the officer and the seized materials.

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