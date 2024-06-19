Thousands of engineers are unemployment in Kirkuk: union

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Engineers Syndicate in Kirkuk on Wednesday said that the governorate has 11,000 registered engineers, many of whom remain unemployed, calling for opportunities in the private sector.

"We have 11,000 registered engineers in Kirkuk, both Iraqi graduates and those who studied abroad," said Abdulwahid Mustafa, head of the Kirkuk branch, in a statement to Shafaq News Agency. "While many haven't secured jobs, our union is actively seeking opportunities for them in the private sector."

The syndicate offers retirement pensions to unemployed engineers who meet legal requirements, such as completing 15-20 years of service and paying identity card fees. These pensions can reach up to 700,000 dinars, he said.

Mustafa added that the Iraqi Engineers Syndicate's advisory council convened in Kirkuk with the union's chair and the governor. They discussed Iraqi Engineers Day activities held in May 2024 and the importance of directing engineering stamp fees to the Engineers' Retirement Fund by relevant authorities.

The meeting agreed to to back private engineering firms and collaborate with governorates to place engineers after providing them with training courses and practical experience.