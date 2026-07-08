Iraq: Authorities arrest senior Oil Ministry official in corruption investigation
2026-07-08T21:21:03+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad
A senior official at Iraq's Ministry of Oil has been arrested in connection with corruption cases, according to information provided on Wednesday.
The arrest was carried out as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption involving the ministry. No further details were immediately released regarding the specific charges or the identity of the official.
Authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the case.
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