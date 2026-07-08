New wave of US strikes hit several Iranian cities

Shafaq News- Tehran

A new round of US strikes targeted several cities across the Iran, with debris from the attacks damaging a hospital in the southeastern port city of Chabahar, Iranian media outlets reported on Thursday.

Iran’s official news agency, citing an official in Bushehr province, said the United States struck a military base south of Bushehr city with two projectiles, adding that three powerful explosions were heard in the city of Khargak in Bushehr province, while Abu Musa Island in southern Iran came under three strikes.

Mehr News Agency stated that the attacks in Bushehr province did not cause damage to the nuclear power plant, noting that the US strikes hit two maritime docks and a vessel traffic control tower in Chabahar.

“Fragments from US projectiles targeting Chabahar port hit Imam Ali Hospital in the city,” Iranian state television indicated without providing details on possible casualties or the extent of the damage. Additional explosions were reported in Jask city in Hormozgan province and near Tahrouei village in Sirik city, with three blasts heard in the area, according to Iranian media.

Mehr News Agency also reported explosions in Iranshahr city in Sistan and Baluchestan province in southeastern Iran.

The latest strikes followed a warning from US President Donald Trump after an earlier attack on Iran. This is in retribution for yesterday’s bombing of ships by Iran, he affirmed, warning that "if it happens again, it will get much worse."