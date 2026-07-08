US launches fresh strikes on Iran

Shafaq News- Washington/Tehran (Updated at 23:59)

The US military launched additional strikes against Iran on Wednesday, targeting "Iranian capabilities threatening freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz."

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that the operation was intended to degrade Iran's ability to threaten international shipping, accusing Tehran of carrying out "unprovoked aggression" against commercial vessels and civilian crews in the strategic waterway.

At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 8, 2026

Iranian state television reported eight explosions in Bandar Abbas, while the Mehr news agency said blasts were also heard in Sirik, Lavan Island and other parts of Hormozgan province. Iranian media later reported power outages in parts of Chabahar after explosions were heard, as well as additional blasts in Bushehr province. Iranian authorities did not immediately report casualties or damage.

A US official told Axios that the operation was broader than previous strikes, targeting Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile positions and air defense systems.

Israel's public broadcaster, citing an Israeli source, reported that Washington had informed Israel in advance of the operation.

Earlier, Trump warned that Iran would face further military action, while Vice President JD Vance said Washington would continue military operations unless Tehran stopped targeting ships in the Strait of Hormuz.