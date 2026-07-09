Iraqi Parliament dismisses investment commission chief after in absentia questioning

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Parliament voted on Thursday to dismiss the head of the National Investment Commission, Haider Mohammed Makiyya, from his position and refer his case files to the Federal Commission of Integrity, the country's anti-corruption body.

Lawmakers proceeded with Makiyya's parliamentary questioning in absentia after he failed to attend the session.

Mansour Al-Baiji, a lawmaker from the Reconstruction and Development bloc, led by Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, told Shafaq News that Parliament continued with the questioning because “Makiyya did not appear or formally notify the legislature of any excuse for his absence.”

In the same session, Parliament also swore in six replacement lawmakers to fill vacant seats left by members who joined the federal government as ministers. The new lawmakers are Bashar Aamij Ismail, Mohammed Fawaz Mohammed Dhiab, Jamal Ali Owaid, Salah Hadi Al-Zuhairi, Zahraa Jameel Al-Miyali, and Jassim Mohammed Al-Sharifi.