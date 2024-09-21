Iraqi parliament moves to question Transport Minister over corruption allegations

Shafaq News/ Iraq's parliamentary Transport Committee announced on Saturday that signatures have been collected to summon Minister of Transport Razzaq Muhaybis for questioning over alleged corruption in several state-run companies under his ministry.

Zuhair al-Fatlawi, a member of the committee, told Shafaq News Agency, "Lawmaker Yasser al-Husseini has gathered signatures from fellow lawmakers to question Minister Razzaq Muhaybes over suspicions of corruption in several divisions and public companies affiliated with the Ministry of Transport."

Al-Fatlawi highlighted that corruption allegations have surfaced in multiple contracts involving major state entities such as Iraqi Airways, the Ports Authority, and the State Company for Railways. “There are many contracts signed by these companies that raise suspicions,” he added.

Lawmaker Yasser al-Husseini is expected to submit a formal request to the acting speaker of the Iraqi Parliament to set a date for the minister’s hearing.

In addition, the committee revealed plans to question Minister of Communications Hiyam al-Yasiri and Executive Director of the Communications and Media Commission Ali al-Muayyad.

The Transport and Communications Committee recently announced that it had completed the collection of signatures necessary to proceed with both the communications-related inquiries, as confirmed in a statement by the Parliamentary Media Directorate.